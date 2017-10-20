Protecting the cloud is mostly about protecting mobile devices, says Bitglass
Most cloud leaks stem from user error
"It's ironic," says Rich Campagna, CEO at cloud access security broker (CASB) Bitglass, "but cloud security has become mostly about mobile device protection. If there are 15,000 devices able to access...
EU votes to strengthen privacy rules for online services, including WhatsApp
The European Parliament wants to bring the rules for online services in line with those for traditional telecoms
Russian hackers looking to take advantage of Adobe Flash vulnerability
Researchers working at enterprise security firm Proofpoint have found that the infamous Fancy Bear hackers are looking to take advantage of a new Adobe Flash vulnerability.
Visa integrates biometrics for credit card payments
Visa plans to tighten payments with biometric authentication - although 'cardholder not present' will remain a problem
