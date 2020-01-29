Dawn of a new leader - the flying CIO
Why do some technology leaders spend their entire careers in permanent roles, while others hop between temporary or consultancy posts, or even launch their own business? Computing speaks to CIOs on both side of the fence to hear the pros and cons
The Monday morning commute. All-day meetings. The grind of the corporate treadmill. These are just some of the reasons people across many industries prefer to work for themselves, rather than hold down...
Leadership
Dawn of a new leader - the flying CIO
Why do some technology leaders spend their entire careers in permanent roles, while others hop between temporary or consultancy posts, or even launch their own business? Computing speaks to CIOs on both side of the fence to hear the pros and cons
Data Ops: What it is, and why you should care
Data Ops brings together principles of Agile, DevOps and Lean Manufacturing, but it isn't right for every situation, argues James Lupton, CTO of Cynozure
Peter Cochrane: Technology is not a threat - people are!
Humanity faces a number of challenges that technology can overcome. Unfortunately, too many of the people in power are also the most ignorant
Computing's AI & Machine Learning Awards 2020 are now open for entries
The AI & ML Awards separate the great from the good. Does your company have what it takes?
Microsoft pledges to become 'carbon negative' by 2030
Microsoft to create $1bn fund to accelerate development of carbon-tackling technologies