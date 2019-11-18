The UK IT Awards 2019 - all the best photos of the big night
The UK IT Awards 2019 was a raging success, as this gallery from the big night shows!
The UK IT Industry Awards 2019 were a huge success, with more than 1,500 guests and almost 200 finalists there to see if they had won a coveted gong. Affectionality known as the 'Oscars of IT', the...
Leadership
The UK IT Awards 2019 - all the best photos of the big night
The UK IT Awards 2019 was a raging success, as this gallery from the big night shows!
Here are the winners of the UK IT Industry Awards 2019
After the glitz and glamour, who walked away with a gong?
Reserve your place for the UK IT Industry Awards now
There's just one week to go until the UK IT industry meets again in Battersea Park, London
Why data isn't the new oil
Jason Foster, CEO and founder of data and analytics strategy consultancy Cynozure, explains that we need a new analogy for data, without some of the negative connotations of oil
Morrisons: £55m payout over 2014 'grudge' leak of payroll data 'grossly unjust'
Morrisons tells Supreme Court that it should not be held vicariously liable for payroll data leak by senior IT internal auditor Andrew Skelton