Should security shift from defence to containing attacks?
The risks of cyber attack are more than doubling every year. So should CIOs and CISOs rethink how they organise IT security, Nic Fearn asks
When it comes to fighting cyber crime, the emphasis is overwhelmingly on prevention. But with the volume of attacks against businesses growing by 122 per cent over the past year alone, it's clear that...
Security
Magento users advised to install latest update to thwart attacks exploiting remote code execution security flaw
The security flaw enables attackers to inject a malicious payload into a merchant's website site
Labour Party targeted in DDoS attack
Attack may be linked with complaints from activists that the portal for ordering election leaflets had failed
US Cyber Command uploads new malware samples linked to North Korean state-backed financial heists
The samples include loaders, backdoors, and backdoor builders
Microsoft to apply California's Consumer Privacy Act across the US
California's new privacy law was approved in June 2018 - in the teeth of opposition from internet companies
