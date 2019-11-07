Computing

Bridging the gap: Can DevOps help embed security into the development process?

DevOps is designed to bring developers and operations more closely together. Ahead of Cyber Security Live later this month, Nic Fearn asks: Can it also encompass security as well?

Bridging the gap: Can DevOps help embed security into the development process?
DevSecOps theoretically brings together disparate teams to build more reliable and secure software
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

In recent years, DevOps has fundamentally transformed the way IT departments develop and maintain software. Unlike more traditional approaches, such as Waterfall, DevOps is intended to bridge the gap...

To continue reading...

Security

Who ‘owns’ cyber security?
Who 'owns' cyber security?

Ahead of Cyber Security Live later this month, Nic Fearn asks: With cyber crime rocketing, who in your organisation should have ultimately 'ownership' of IT security?