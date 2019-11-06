Who 'owns' cyber security?
With cyber crime rocketing, who in your organisation should have ultimately 'ownership' of IT security, asks Nic Fearn
One of the biggest challenges facing organisations today is cyber crime, with one cyber attack launched every minute on companies and public sector organisations across the UK, according to research from...
Security
Laser light commands could enable hackers to hijack Google Home and Amazon Echo personal assistants
The researchers claim that virtually any device featuring a microphone and voice-control software could be hijacked
Proofpoint buys inside-threat management firm ObserveIT for $225m
Deal to close before the end of the year
Google's quantum supremacy is real, now we urgently need quantum-safe encryption, says UKNQT's Sir Peter Knight
'There's a lot at stake in rewiring the world in terms of encryption and we all depend on getting it right'
Warning after new Windows BlueKeep exploit identified over the weekend
New Bluekeep exploit picked-up by security specialists 'Bluepot' honeypot network
US to licence Huawei suppliers "very shortly", says US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Number of US suppliers to Huawei "frankly more than we would've thought", admits Ross
