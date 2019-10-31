Computing

Business 5.0 is coming: The convergence of AI, IoT, blockchain, APIs, smart contracts and hybrid computing

Convergence of a plethora of new technologies will be key to the 'programmatic enterprise' of the future, says McKinsey and IBM advisor John Straw

Business 5.0 is coming: The convergence of AI, IoT, blockchain, APIs, smart contracts and hybrid computing
Business 5.0 should complete the trend towards convergence started in the 1980s
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Business 4.0 is old news - the future is Business 5.0, which will be all about the convergence of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things technologies, blockchain, APIs, smart contracts and hybrid...

To continue reading...

Big Data and Analytics