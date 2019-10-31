Business 5.0 is coming: The convergence of AI, IoT, blockchain, APIs, smart contracts and hybrid computing
Convergence of a plethora of new technologies will be key to the 'programmatic enterprise' of the future, says McKinsey and IBM advisor John Straw
Business 4.0 is old news - the future is Business 5.0, which will be all about the convergence of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things technologies, blockchain, APIs, smart contracts and hybrid...
Big Data and Analytics
ICO to police: Live facial recognition 'raises serious concerns'
ICO calls for a statutory code of conduct to stop police misuse of live facial recognition technology
Business 5.0 is coming: The convergence of AI, IoT, blockchain, APIs, smart contracts and hybrid computing
Convergence of a plethora of new technologies will be key to the 'programmatic enterprise' of the future, says McKinsey and IBM advisor John Straw
System used to filter UK visa applications is biased, migrant rights groups claim
Legal case filed by the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants will force the UK Home Office to explain how its AI system actually works
How Quantum technology could transform computing - perhaps…
There's still some time - and a number of challenges to overcome - before quantum computing becomes truly useful, reports Nic Fearn
Microsoft nicks $10bn JEDI Department of Defense cloud contract from AWS
Amazon 'surprised' to lose out to Microsoft in monolithic military cloud contract