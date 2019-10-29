How Quantum technology could transform computing - perhaps…
There's still some time - and a number of challenges to overcome - before quantum computing becomes truly useful, reports Nic Fearn
When Google claimed that its latest quantum computer had achieved ‘quantum supremacy', the claims were initially reported somewhat uncritically. The company had claimed that its device was capable of...
Hardware
