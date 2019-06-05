Computing

How Laya Healthcare overhauled its data privacy for GDPR in just two-and-a-half days

Laya Healthcare implemented multi-factor authorisation with a simple interface as it grappled with its GDPR obligations

How Laya Healthcare overhauled its data privacy for GDPR in just two-and-a-half days
  • Peter Gothard
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

With the developing need for organisations handling and storing sensitive data to prove they are capable of maintaining standards, County Cork, Ireland-based Laya Healthcare's systems operation team leader,...

To continue reading...

More news