Five main reasons why PC sales are falling
The latest fall in PC sales has been attributed to Intel's chip shortage, but there are deeper, structural reasons for the decline
When PC sales unexpectedly registered an increase in the middle of last year, it was widely expected a sustained, if modest, revival would be on the cards. Instead, sales have turned down again, and...
Apple to spend over $500 million on its Arcade gaming service
FT report indicates that Apple will bet big on Arcade, with the games subscription service rolling out from October this year
EU member states approve Copyright Directive
The proposed Copyright Directive was supported by 19 EU member states, including Germany and France
Microsoft admits to three-month long Outlook account hack
Only a limited number of accounts potentially compromised, claims Microsoft
