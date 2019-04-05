The top 10 biggest security breaches of 2019 (so far)
Up to ten terabytes of data stolen from Citrix, ransomware outbreaks costing millions and software update systems compromised
Barely a week passes these days without reports of a major security breach - collections of credentials found for sale on the so-called ‘dark web', software update systems compromised, and companies subjected...
Amazon plan to build network of 3,236 satellites to provide global broadband internet
The satellite network will provide internet access to millions of people in communities across the world with poor or no internet access
SpaceX fires up prototype 'Starhopper' engine for the first time
Test caused windows to rattle in homes located near SpaceX's Boca Chica, Texas facility
US government claims to have found evidence against Huawei via secret surveillance
US invoked FISA surveillance powers to help build case against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou
AI & ML latest: Google abandons AI ethics board after controversy over membership
Inclusion of conservative lobbyist and military drone boss was too much for Google staffers
