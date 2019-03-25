Computing

HMRC takes 'grow your own' approach to overcome DevOps skills shortages

HMRC Digital interim head Andrew Sheppard explains how the taxman shifted to DevOps - and takes on apprenticeships to fill the skills gap

Andrew Sheppard, interim head of HMRC Digital, presenting at Computing's DevOps Live 2019
HMRC has taken a ‘grow your own' approach to DevOps engineers with an apprenticeship scheme that takes students straight from school, as well as older career switchers. Andrew Sheppard, the interim...

