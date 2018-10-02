The future of AI is not in sentient robots, but it might be in gaming
Recent developments, though impressive, showcase the weaknesses of today's artificial intelligence
Machines have been learning to challenge humans in games for years. Poker, chess, Go - the bots have conquered these and more, with investment from some of the world's largest firms. Most of these games...
Tesco Bank FCA fine proves its not just the ICO that will fine companies for security breaches, say lawyers
Companies that don't take security seriously enough could be hit with multiple fines from different regulators
5G news: Verizon switches on 'world first' 5G network
The first commercial 5G network is now active in the USA - but what's the point?
Intel: Unexpected increase in demand for PCs behind chip shortages
Surging demand in the data centre comes as the PC market returns to growth
