Charity CIOs explain why they chose the third sector

Computing speaks to a group of IT leaders at various charities to find out why they chose the industry, and what their unique challenges are

Charity CIOs explain why they chose the third sector
Computing speaks to a group of IT leaders at various charities
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Working in the charity sector can be a rewarding experience, with an opportunity to strive for organisational goals other than profiteering, and no shareholders to please. It can also come with a host...

To continue reading...

More news