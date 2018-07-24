Instrumental: Using AI and Spotify data to find the next big thing in music
Computing speaks to Jonny Woolf, CFO / COO of the service which uses AI and Machine Learning to analyse music and help identify which bands and artists are most likely to hit the big time
In a dingy underground club somewhere on the outskirts of London, a group of late teens in fur coats and straw hats play a guitar-heavy set to a lively crowd. The air is heavy and humid, the floor sticky...
More news
GCHQ's mass surveillance ruled illegal by Investigatory Powers Tribunal
Telecoms companies didn't bother checking whether data demands from GCHQ were lawful
Instrumental: Using AI and Spotify data to find the next big thing in music
Computing speaks to Jonny Woolf, CFO / COO of the service which uses AI and Machine Learning to analyse music and help identify which bands and artists are most likely to hit the big time
Blockchain update: Google joins the blockchain fray with new cloud partnerships
New blockchain-as-a-service offerings announced at Next 18
What does Jeremy Wright's appointment to DCMS mean for the UK's connectivity ambitions?
Richard Watts, Business Development Director, VXFIBER, argues that full fibre connectivity is essential to drive the UK's economic growth
Back to Top