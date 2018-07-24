Computing

Instrumental: Using AI and Spotify data to find the next big thing in music

Computing speaks to Jonny Woolf, CFO / COO of the service which uses AI and Machine Learning to analyse music and help identify which bands and artists are most likely to hit the big time

Instrumental: Using AI and Spotify data to find the next big thing in music
Jonny Woolf, COO/CFO Instrumental
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

In a dingy underground club somewhere on the outskirts of London, a group of late teens in fur coats and straw hats play a guitar-heavy set to a lively crowd. The air is heavy and humid, the floor sticky...

To continue reading...

More news