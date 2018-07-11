When will the ICO bring out the big guns?
With Facebook fined a paltry sum, and the ICO traditionally reluctant to use its powers to the full, is there a danger that organisations will take data security less seriously?
Facebook has been fined £500,000 for its part in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where an app used its platform to harvest the data of 87 million individuals, which was subsequently used to attempt to...
