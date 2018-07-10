Kick out the jams: geospatial software and the battle against congestion

Planners from the Highways Agency, TfL, TfWM and Crossrail on the vital role of data sharing and GIS in keeping the country moving

traffic in london
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

No-one, with the possible exception of drunken students, likes traffic cones. Cones are synonymous with delay, frustration, road rage, missed appointments, late deliveries and political footballs. No good...

To continue reading...

More news