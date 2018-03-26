5G: technology enabler, or cancerous security risk?
With the potential to impact peoples' security, privacy and health it is important to ensure 5G's safety before its rollout, say stakeholders
The principle of 5G networking is to provide more than voice, data and messaging: it's about becoming an enabling infrastructure for many other services, from phones to driverless cars. These devices,...
