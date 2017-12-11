Computing

We have a big data problem, but it's not what you think

Does big data do as much harm as good?

We have a big data problem, but it’s not what you think
There are a host of ethical issues around data collection
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

The last decade has seen the world's store of data grow faster than at any other point in history. We're now creating more data in every two days than was created from the dawn of civilisation all the...

To continue reading...

More news