Will Ocado's robotics change the supermarket trade?
Experiments with automation have already lowered costs and increased speed at Ocado's warehouses
Online grocery vendor Ocado has been a disruptive force since 2002. The headquarters in Hatfield are full of examples, which have been developed over 15 years - most of it by Ocado itself. We visited for...
WPA2 WiFi encryption compromised in KRACK crack
US researchers confirm exploit that can hack any WPA-2 wireless network
City of Munich poised to migrate back to Windows, throwing out both Linux and Libre Office
"The operation of the non-uniform client landscape can no longer be made cost-efficient," admits German city council
Iran blamed for brute-force attack on Parliament in June
While unsophisticated, the attack still resulted in the compromise of 90 Parliamentary email accounts
Women in IT Excellence Awards changes venue due to huge demand
Awards will now be held at the Hilton London Bankside due to overwhelming demand for Computing's newest awards
