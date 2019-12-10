CRM in 2020 - it's all about the customer
With growing interest in AI, Computing Delta predicts customer relationship management will catch up with other enterprise IT systems in 2020
Tools to manage the customer relationship date back decades, but have evolved in leaps and bounds in the opening years of the 21st Century. That development is set to continue in 2020, and Computing Delta...
Business Software
Kew Gardens in the market for new business intelligence system
Kew Gardens CIO Ian McKetty tells Computing that all the 'front of house' systems are being replaced: EPOS, CRM and BI
The challenge of making money through open source software
Computing speaks to two vendors with very different approaches
Nutanix and the 'messy middle' of the subscription software model
The hyperconvergence vendor moved from selling hardware to subscription software and took a hit to revenues in the process
Our bots are just flowcharts, they're not going to try to take over the world, says AA Ireland's Louise McCormack
Insurance companies have no choice but to automate so they'd better start learning how
Transforming the traditional: making industries programmable through APIs
Many businesses could be transformed by the strategic adoption of APIs, cloud services, artificial intelligence and big data
