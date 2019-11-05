Google's quantum supremacy is real, now we urgently need quantum-safe encryption, says UKNQT's Sir Peter Knight
'There's a lot at stake in rewiring the world in terms of encryption and we all depend on getting it right'
Google's recent claim to have achieved 'quantum supremacy' is valid and cryptographers must hurry to develop 'quantum-safe' techniques, says physicist Sir Peter Knight. In September, Google publicly...
