Computing

Managing legacy change: FBD Insurance CTO Enda Kyne on restoring IT control

'We centralised everything internally and started to get the practices right, from requirements through to development standards'

Managing legacy change: FBD Insurance CTO Enda Kyne on restoring IT control
Kyne: IT's brand really was quite low
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Enda Kyne is a busy man. Saddled with a historic legacy IT set up, employee unrest manifested in higher than average IT staff turnover, and with the IT department the centre of attention for all the wrong...

To continue reading...

Strategy