Becoming a T-shaped engineer
The FT's Angelique Vu on how she switched from the creative arts to software engineering
Women are put off STEM careers and it's hurting the UK, says CWJobs
Time to stop just talking the talk, says commercial director Dominic Harvey. More diverse companies do better
Three things women in tech want to see on your CV
And three things they don't, writes Holly Brockwell
Why mentoring really matters for women in tech
Holly Brockwell argues for professional mentoring as a positive choice for women in technology roles
The skills gap is the biggest barrier to AI adoption - but it doesn't have to be
If industry thought differently about what they want from candidates, the recruitment pool would open up, says Dr Patricia Charlton
