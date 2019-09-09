Rolling out single-sign-on and IAM at Plan International
Security, ease of use and cloud first are technology priorities for the children's charity, says IT head Jon Winder
Like many distributed organisations, Plan International is looking to cloud and collaboration tools to bind together and unify its IT resources. Also, in common with most other such organisations, it has...
Business Software
Rolling out single-sign-on and IAM at Plan International
Security, ease of use and cloud first are technology priorities for the children's charity, says IT head Jon Winder
How AA Ireland smoothed the road to more sales with bots
Bots are a win-win-win for customers, sales and staff, insists customer lifecycle manager Louise McCormack
Microsoft's Skype for Business Online to be retired on 31 July 2021
And starting 1st September 2019, all new Office 365 customers will only be able to use Microsoft's Slack-rival Teams for calling, chat and meetings
Why banks need to lead the quest for AI transparency
Banks are using more AI, but customers don't always trust it
The state of AI in 2019
A look at what's happening now in UK businesses and public services and what's just around the corner
Back to Top