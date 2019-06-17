Breaking the mould: the rise of DevOps at KPMG
Lead DevOps engineer Ariane Gadd on building an Agile startup within the consultancy giant
When it comes to hiring talented engineers, consultancy KPMG has an initial hurdle to overcome. "Many people don't realise KPMG has tech capabilities", said lead DevOps engineer Ariane Gadd. "They think...
Free tool to decrypt all versions of the GandCrab ransomware released
Bitdefender's decryption tool can neutralise the latest versions of GandCrab, as well as retrieve files encrypted by earlier versions
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei admits US sanctions will known $30bn off revenues
Zhengfei admits he underestimated potential impact of being placed on US 'Entity List'
Huawei expects smartphone sales to fall by half outside of China
Huawei is considering pulling launch of Honor 20 smartphone from Europe in order to focus on China
US agencies have deployed malware into Russia's power grid systems, the New York Times claims
President Trump labelled the New York Times report "a virtual act of treason"
