Computing

Breaking the mould: the rise of DevOps at KPMG

Lead DevOps engineer Ariane Gadd on building an Agile startup within the consultancy giant

Breaking the mould: the rise of DevOps at KPMG
KPMG: not just a financial consultancy
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

When it comes to hiring talented engineers, consultancy KPMG has an initial hurdle to overcome. "Many people don't realise KPMG has tech capabilities", said lead DevOps engineer Ariane Gadd. "They think...

To continue reading...

More news