OVO's plans for a zero-carbon energy grid require cutting-edge data management
Group CTO Ed Conolly explains the role of data infrastructure in meeing the demand for clean energy
Finally, electric vehicle sales are starting to take off. In the US the number of new battery-powered vehicles nearly doubled last year; in Europe orders rose 34 per cent, while globally 64 per cent more...
More news
Amazon is developing an emotion-sensing wearable
The Alexa-powered hardware would offer suggestions to users on how they can better interact with people around them
OVO's plans for a zero-carbon energy grid require cutting-edge data management
Group CTO Ed Conolly explains the role of data infrastructure in meeing the demand for clean energy
Moody's downgrades Equifax's rating outlook over 2017 cyberattack
Equifax's cash flow has declined drastically because of the heavy IT and legal expenses stemming from the cyberattack
Three more Windows 10 zero-days dropped by SandboxEscaper, aka Polar Bear
More exploit code released by security researcher, including three zero-days and one only patched by Microsoft earlier this month
Back to Top