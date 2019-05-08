Kickstarting digital transformation and DevOps at a major bank
Tech lead Ömer Saatcioglu talks through the successful pilot project to introduce digital onboarding at an established European bank
Traditional banks are in danger of losing customers to new cloud-native fintech players like Monzo, N26 and Revolut. Students and young professionals - the next generation of customers - are attracted...
More news
Facebook selects London as the hub to build WhatsApp's mobile payment feature
London selected by Facebook as it hosts a large number of people from countries where WhatsApp is popular
Machine learning algorithms developed to artificially generate realistic whole-body images of people
Technology creates high-resolution 1024 x 1024 moving images of models against a white background
Google to enable Chrome users to block tracking cookies
Google Chrome clampdown on tracking cookies unlikely to affect Google's own user tracking
