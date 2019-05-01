Computing

Kubernetes: seven lessons learned from deploying it at Adobe Advertising Cloud

SREs from Adobe step though the challenges they encountered deploying containers on AWS and OpenStack and how they overcame them

Kubernetes: lessons learned from deploying it at Adobe Advertising Cloud
Kubernetes has been a game-changer at Adobe
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

In a presentation at the Open Infrastructure Summit in Denver, site reliability engineers Mike Tougeron and Tony Gosselin of Adobe Advertising Cloud described seven lessons they'd learned from deploying...

To continue reading...

More news