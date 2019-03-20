DevOps at 10: Adoption across the enterprise would be the icing on the cake
As it passes the 10-year milestone DevOps no longer needs to explain itself, but it's still painful for some
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the coining of the term DevOps by Patrick Debois and Andrew Shafer. Debois has spoken of his surprise that the term ever caught on. That it did is down to a fortunate...
Lexus, Toyota, Ford and Porsche panned for 'poor' keyless car security
Jaguar, Audi, Mercedes and Land Rover security considered 'superior' by experts at Thatham Research
More than one reality can exist simultaneously at the quantum level, new experiment suggests
The experiment, known as 'Wigner's Friend', was first postulated in 1961 by the physicist Eugene Wigner
Establishing a business case for DevOps
"The case for DevOps makes itself," said a panelist
Quantum computer program developed to detect leakage of encoded information to unwanted states
University of Warwick developed program will give quantum computer users the ability to ascertain that their machines are doing precisely what they are supposed to do
