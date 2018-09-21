Set the bar high: Lessons learned from a decade of outsourcing to India
Worldline CIO Ryan Bryers has been on a mission to build a high quality offshore DevOps team at low cost
Ryan Bryers is UK&I CTO and CIO at Worldline Global, the financial transactions service provider that's part of consulting giant ATOS. Having spent most of his career at ATOS, Bryers has learned many lessons...
More news
Arran Brewery attacked with ransomware under cover of recruitment-ad CV spam
Attackers placed Brewery job ads on recruitment sites worldwide to provide cover for their phishing emails
Algorithms in the justice system: Should computers decide our fate?
James Kitching, Solicitor - Corporate, Coffin Mew, examines the phenomenon of decisions being made by machines in the justice system
ICO levels first ever GDPR fine against AggregateIQ
The company has 30 days to audit its data practises, or face the maximum £17 million fine
