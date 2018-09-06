The UK needs more data engineers and analysts to fuel the data-driven economy post Brexit
Nesta's skills taxonomy shows the UK needs to do more to grow data wrangling and analytics talent
The UK needs more data engineers, data scientists, developers and those with advanced analytics skills as uncertainty over Brexit looms, threatening to limit the availability of talented individuals from...
New president of British Science Association warns of dangers of unregulated AI
Professor Jim Al-Khalili wants the public to be educated to avoid a public backlash against AI, like GM foods
Cloud adoption by investment banks? The jury is still out
Investment banks have been cautious in their adoption of cloud technology, but that's starting to change
Samsung hints at folding smartphone
Rumours suggest an unveiling at Samsung Developer Conference in November
