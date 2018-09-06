Computing

The UK needs more data engineers and analysts to fuel the data-driven economy post Brexit

Nesta's skills taxonomy shows the UK needs to do more to grow data wrangling and analytics talent

man-telescope.jpg
Core digital skills are hard to find
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

The UK needs more data engineers, data scientists, developers and those with advanced analytics skills as uncertainty over Brexit looms, threatening to limit the availability of talented individuals from...

To continue reading...

More news