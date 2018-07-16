Computing

Cryptojacking: cyber-scourge or legitimate business model for the ad-block age?

Cryptojackers steal CPU time and bandwidth, but then again so do ads, says RiskIQ

cryptocurrencies
Malware like Coinhive steals computing resources to mine cryptocurrencies
Cryptojacking is one of the latest ways that hackers make a quick buck, but is it really that harmful? Making money from cybercrime is an opportunistic business. Once the people are generally aware...

