Keeping IT in-house: hyperconverged infrastructure at Chesterfield Royal Hospital
IT technical delivery lead David Sawyer on the benefits of infrastructure overhaul and why there's no hurry to move to cloud
David Sawyer, IT technical delivery lead at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, is in no hurry to move to the cloud. Not that it's no, nay, never, exactly, but he says his team is waiting...
More news
Quarterly PC sales up for the first time in six years
Both IDC and Gartner concur that PC sales rose strongly in the second quarter
Scientists devise storage tech based on nano salt crystals encoded using laser light
Australian scientists claim it could be a much more energy-efficient approach
Facebook privacy loophole allowed personal data of 'closed' group members to be downloaded
Grouply.io Chrome extension allowed sensitive data to be accessed by marketers
IBM is automating employee performance analysis with Watson AI
Ironically, Watson could replace the HR department
Back to Top