Data driven decision making and the HiPPO in the room
Despite paying lip service to DDDM many executives would still rather rely on their own gut instinct
Numerology, entrails, tea leaves, astrology, Tarot cards and mystic seers are all used to support decision making. Do they work? Well, probably best not to tempt fate by casting aspersions, but when subjected...
More news
Data driven decision making and the HiPPO in the room
Despite paying lip service to DDDM many executives would still rather rely on their own gut instinct
Peter Cochrane: Is AI Schrödinger's brain?
Artificial intelligence today is barely intelligent at all. So what will it take for true AI to be developed, asks Peter Cochrane?
Blockchain update: Microsoft and EY release a blockchain to manage digital rights and royalties
Gaming firm Ubisoft is among the first to try it
Brian Krzanich ousted as Intel CEO over 'violation of Intel's non-fraternisation policy'
Krzanich resignation accepted over consensual relationship with employee
Back to Top