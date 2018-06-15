Everyone wants to innovate but where does the money come from?
The 'service and innovation' model can help customers and service providers strike a mutually beneficial relationship
All organisations need to innovate if they are to survive and prosper. The relative urgency of this requirement depends very much on the sector and the organisation's place within it. Firms that are customer-facing...
More news
Break-up threat over Openreach recedes for BT as Ofcom reports on separation progress
Ofcom reports 'broadly satisfactory' progress over initiative to make Openreach operational independent from BT Group
Microsoft plan to emulate Amazon Go with 'cashierless' Walmart collaboration
Retail system would track shoppers as they load-up their trolleys
Blockchain update: Azure boss talks about Microsoft's blockchain customers
3M and Webjet are using blockchains in the cloud
Everyone wants to innovate but where does the money come from?
The 'service and innovation' model can help customers and service providers strike a mutually beneficial relationship
Back to Top