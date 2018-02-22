Unicorn or donkey? How accelerators and venture builders identify the best tech startups
Most startups fail. We examine the secrets of the ones that survive and thrive
Tech startups are ten a penny, sprouting up in response to advances in technologies such as Blockchain and AI. Many vanish as quickly as they arrived leaving nothing but a hastily written white paper...
More news
John Lewis and Currys PC World to sell ARM-based Windows 10 laptops
John Lewis and Currys PC World to sell ARM-based Windows 10 PCs
Unicorn or donkey? How accelerators and venture builders identify the best tech startups
Most startups fail. We examine the secrets of the ones that survive and thrive
Lloyds Bank to spend £3 billion on digital transformation just weeks after admitting IT department staff cuts
Lloyds claims it will become a 'more digitised' banking provider, despite cutting IT staff
AMD unveils two embedded Zen-based chips, the EPYC Embedded 3000 and Ryzen Embedded V1000
AMD enters 'new age for high-performance embedded processors' with Zen-based embedded CPUs
Back to Top