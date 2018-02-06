Leave the car at home: individualised public transport is on its way, says Arriva
Deutsche Bahn Arriva is looking to join the dots in public transport, with the help of smart city startup Ubiwhere
Retailers lead the way when it comes to delivering on customer expectations using data and the transport sector needs to follow suit says Stuart Walker, digital technology strategist at pan-European transport...
More news
Lloyds cuts IT staff as it reskills for the online age
The bank is cutting 1,000 staff from six different areas of business
Bromium issues warning about 'hidden costs' of detection-based security
SOC teams spend more than £11 million per year triaging threats
Peter Cochrane: Ignorance, 5G and the FTTP fiasco
Peter Cochrane castigates the "dominance of ignorance" over fibre and 5G in the UK
CIO Interview: Charles Ewen, CIO, Met Office
Ewen discusses supercomputers, and how the Met Office is trying to become "better, faster and cheaper"
Back to Top