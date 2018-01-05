'Above all encrypt absolutely everything' - the industry's take on cyber security in 2018
The IT industry looks at the ramifications of Computing's latest security research
2017 was a rollercoaster of a year as far as cyber security was concerned, and our annual research programme, carried out in October and November, uncovered an unusual degree of anxiety over whether things...
More news
ICO urges patching to fix Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, despite performance hit
Fail to patch at your own risk
Browser makers rush to plug Spectre/Meltdown security holes
A roundup of advice from Mozilla, Microsoft, Apple and others as the release temporary patches for the CPU flaws
Government consults on EU regulation to remove geofencing from streaming services
Subscribers will be able to watch as if they're at home while travelling inside Europe
Intel patch hampers performance of AWS EC2 servers
AWS customers complain of server slowdowns following implementation of Meltdown patch
Back to Top