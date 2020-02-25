Welcome to Computing Resources' dedicated IT White Paper Bookshelf app. We hope you enjoy reading the many resources you'll find. Here are some tips to get you started…

Why do I need to be connected to the Internet?

This app provides you with direct access to our unique online library of industry specific papers and articles. This knowledge base is continuously updated and currently hosts thousands of entries.

What can I use offline and what can I use online?

Our recommended White Papers along with your saved White Papers in My Bookshelf will be available at al times, online or offline. Your Bookshelf is your personal library of useful and relevant content wherever you are.

Searching for White Papers

Touching the search bar will bring up the keyboard. Simply input your search terms and select Search.

Viewing White Papers

Choose a White Paper from the search results and select Read paper. You can also choose from our "top rated essentials" or "the latest from our sponsor" White Papers displayed on the bookshelf.

Saving White Papers to your Bookshelf

Open a White Paper and select the Save to Bookshelf option shown in the top right hand corner of your screen. The White Paper will now appear in My Bookshelf.

Removing White Papers from your Bookshelf

From My Bookshelf first open the White Paper you want to remove, then select the Delete from Bookshelf option in the top right hand corner of your screen.