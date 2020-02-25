Business-to-business (B2B) technology sales and marketing have undergone a transformation in recent times. Increased focus and investment on optimising ‘the funnel' has led to more time spent building processes, content and mechanisms to attract, engage, nurture and convert new customers in much more scientific ways.

Central to the success of these approaches is a need to build an intimate understanding of the target buyer: Who are they? How do they buy? What processes do they follow? What are their challenges, priorities and objectives?

The IT Buyer's Cycle Review 2012 summarises the results of a comprehensive research programme undertaken by Computing from October to December 2011 into UK business IT decision-making.

The report provides B2B technology sales and marketing professionals with a unique insight into how customers buy; the key drivers and influences behind IT purchasing; and the intricacies of the buying process itself.