Computing is the leading source of business critical information and data journalism for IT leaders. The brand has consistently innovated to find the best ways to bring timely, accurate insight to its audience of senior technology decision makers. Through computing.co.uk, its dining clubs, Deskflix, webinars, conferences and networking events, its reach among the CIO community is broader than ever.

Computing's flagship event - the UK IT Industry Awards, held with the support of the BCS and The Chartered Institute for IT - is the largest and most prestigious awards ceremony for the industry, with more than 1500 attendees every year.

Computing's newer events are also growing in importance, especially those focused on diversity such as the Women in IT Excellence Awards. The Women in Tech Festival, held in partnership with Computing's sister title CRN, shows the brand's ability to innovate with an event which features networking, mentoring and workshops to a global audience.

Computing Delta is Computing's market intelligence data service. Thanks to our extensive network of senior IT professionals, Delta is able to source thousands of users across a wide range of products, providing subscribers with a trusted way to see what their peers really think of the tools and services they use every day.

Reach banner: