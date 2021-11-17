Just go with IT!

clock • 2 min read
Roz Turner, Cloud Product Owner, ICT, Imperial College London
Image:

Much like my dad, I've always been a nerd. He was a programmer in the 90s, so I had an early introduction to computers; when I was about 5 years old, he came home from work with a tired old Windows 3.1 PC, and I was enthralled.

I think this is where my love of all things tech stems from - I needed to know how that beige box worked and, more importantly, how I could play Doom without my dad finding out. From this context, most...

