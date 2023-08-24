Cloud price rises: what organisations are doing to offset them

Computing's latest research finds companies looking to cut out the waste and renegotiate terms

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
Cloud price rises: what organisations are doing to offset them

Due to inflation and high fuel costs cloud prices have been rising, but it's a mixed picture. While some widely used SaaS such as Microsoft 365 and Salesforce saw price rises of 9% in recent months, elsewhere costs have fallen, such as in on-demand Azure compute.

A study in November suggested that SaaS prices were rising at four times the rate of inflation. Meanwhile, IBM announced a 24% price hike in January, including for SaaS products. IaaS prices tend t...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Kyle deservedly won Young Digital Professional of the Year at the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023

Skills

Kyle Collins' journey from exclusion to award-winning rising star

'There weren't many people who looked like me'

clock 23 August 2023 • 4 min read
IBM says employees who use AI will replace those who don't

Skills

IBM: employees who use AI will replace those who don't

40% of the workforce will need retraining in the next 3 years, says Big Blue

clock 22 August 2023 • 2 min read
Adobe co-founder John Warnock passed away at the age of 82. Image credit: Adobe

Corporate

Adobe co-founder John Warnock passes away, aged 82

Adobe developed industry-standard software in several domains under Warnock's leadership

clock 21 August 2023 • 2 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

BRICS plan to end dollar's dominance is just one of many shocks to come, says Unit4 CEO

Microsoft to sell Activision rights to Ubisoft to appease UK regulator

Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
13 Sep
03:00PM
Website

Tackling the problem of privilege sprawl

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Cloud and Infrastructure

Case study: 'Trailblazing' public sector cloud migration
Cloud and Infrastructure

Case study:  'Trailblazing' speedier public sector cloud migration

Legacy lift-and-shift at Forestry and Land Scotland

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 20 July 2023 • 4 min read
A global firm like Oracle has to pay attention to regulations around the world
Cloud and Infrastructure

Oracle UK head Siobhan Wilson: 'Regulation is a big decision-making element in cloud'

Laws like the GDPR are driving the evolution of cloud computing

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 20 July 2023 • 3 min read
'Cool, not creepy': Expedia Group's AI ambitions
Cloud and Infrastructure

'Cool, not creepy': Expedia Group's AI ambitions

It’s all about big targets, big systems and big data

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 17 July 2023 • 6 min read