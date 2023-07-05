Everyone's talking about ... vector search

Vector search suddenly finds itself the spotlight, with database vendors rushing to add it to their capabilities, and startups jostling for funding to get ahead of the game. But what is vector search, and why now? We spoke to three vendors about the new search kid in town and what it means.
Inevitably, it turns out vector search isn't really new at all. The vector model for information retrieval goes back at least to the 1960s, and software companies like Autonomy were exploiting the ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders