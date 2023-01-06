How Kurt Geiger prepares for sales season

Increased observability means more resilience

clock • 3 min read
As well as its physical stores, Kurt Geiger's five websites are flooded with traffic during the peak summer and winter sales periods
Image:

As well as its physical stores, Kurt Geiger's five websites are flooded with traffic during the peak summer and winter sales periods

Kurt Geiger may predate the internet by several decades, but the fashion retailer now relies on e-commerce for up to 40% of its revenue through its portfolio of five websites.

Any business that engages its customers through e-commerce needs to ensure it has an excellent online presence. But for high-end retailers like Kurt Geiger, it's even more important that they offer...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Cloud and Infrastructure

Industry Voice: Mastering six key challenges of cloud computing
Cloud and Infrastructure

Industry Voice: Mastering six key challenges of cloud computing

Adopt a new approach to achieve your business goals through the cloud

DoiT International
clock 20 December 2022 • 7 min read
Microsoft's EU Data Boundary data residency option to launch in January
Cloud and Infrastructure

Microsoft's EU Data Boundary data residency option to launch in January

Builds on the company's existing data storage commitments as moves towards data residency grow worldwide

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 16 December 2022 • 3 min read
The new announcement is the latest move in a four-year saga that has seen multiple companies' bids considered and rejected, as well as controversy and lawsuits around the awards process
Cloud and Infrastructure

Pentagon splits up revamped $9 billion cloud deal among tech giants

Splits defence infrastructure between four providers

Dev Kundaliya
clock 09 December 2022 • 2 min read