How Kurt Geiger prepares for sales season

Kurt Geiger may predate the internet by several decades, but the fashion retailer now relies on e-commerce for up to 40% of its revenue through its portfolio of five websites.
Any business that engages its customers through e-commerce needs to ensure it has an excellent online presence. But for high-end retailers like Kurt Geiger, it's even more important that they offer...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders