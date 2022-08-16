Amazon AWS vs Google Cloud Platform: who is going for green?

Amazon AWS vs Google Cloud Platform: who is going for green?

Tom Allen
clock • 15 min read

Two of the world’s leading cloud providers battle it out for the climate crown

From an IT standpoint the cloud is one of the world's largest resource hogs, sucking in power, land and water to store all that important (and not-so-important) data. But you might not know that if you...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Zoom fixes dangerous flaw on Mac - for the third time

Don't rely on the CIO to transform a company, says KPMG's Lisa Heneghan

More on Chips and Components

Oxford researchers create the world's first ultra-fast, polarisation-based photonic chip. Image Credit: Oxford University
Chips and Components

Oxford researchers create the world's first ultra-fast, polarisation-based photonic chip

The new chip is said to be 300 times faster and denser than present electronic chips

Dev Kundaliya
clock 20 June 2022 • 3 min read
Borealis quantum computer performs 9,000 years of calculation in microseconds. Image Credit: xanadu.ai
Chips and Components

Borealis quantum computer performs 9,000 years of calculation in microseconds

It is accessible to everyone through Xanadu Cloud or Amazon Braket

Dev Kundaliya
clock 09 June 2022 • 2 min read
Samsung and Intel chiefs meet in Seoul to discuss potential chip collaboration
Chips and Components

Samsung and Intel chiefs meet in Seoul to discuss potential chip collaboration

Meeting raises expectations of cooperation between Intel and Samsung as the race for next-generation processing technology intensifies

Dev Kundaliya
clock 31 May 2022 • 3 min read