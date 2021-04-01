How hyperconvergence helped City firm JM Finn ditch its data centre and ride out the pandemic
The financial services company slashed its infrastructure footprint by two-thirds allowing it to close an expensive London data centre
In the years since he joined London-headquartered wealth management firm JM Finn, head of IT and CISO Jon Cosson has witnessed multiple waves of technological change. "You know you're getting old when...
More on Business Software
Why engineering firm Buro Happold uses two ERP systems - Unit4 and Deltek
As a mid-sized company with complex needs, the engineering firm believes in buying the best and integrating between them
Upgrade Oracle in a pandemic? No thanks! Why Kent County Council opted for third-party support
EBS support through Rimini Street will buy the Council time as well as saving 60 per cent on maintenance costs
Trends in business intelligence software: Augmented analytics and cloud
Computing research: How is BI changing and who are the leaders?
Microsoft unveils new employee experience platform Viva with homeworkers in mind
Viva joins a growing list of EXPs designed to better connect employees with their organisations
Back to Top