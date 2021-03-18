Why engineering firm Buro Happold uses two ERP systems - Unit4 and Deltek

As a mid-sized company with complex needs, the engineering firm believes in buying the best and integrating between them

Louvre Abu Dhabi : Image credit Buro Happold
Louvre Abu Dhabi : Image credit Buro Happold
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

"You don't come to us if you want a supermarket design", says Jason Kane, IT director at Bath-based engineering and professional services firm Buro Happold. "If you want something like the Millennium...

To continue reading...

More on Business Software