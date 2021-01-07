EKS-Distro moves AWS into hybrid cloud. What will that mean for the market?

ISVs and service providers welcome the release of Amazon's open source Kubernetes distro, although some foresee more lock-in

Amazon's EKS-Distro moves AWS into the hybrid cloud. What will that mean for the market?
Amazon's EKS-Distro moves AWS into the hybrid cloud. What will that mean for the market?
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The AWS re:Invent 2020 announcement that caused the biggest waves was that of EKS-Distro (EKS-D), an open source, freely deployable version of the Kubernetes distribution on which AWS bases its cloud-based...

To continue reading...

More on Cloud and Infrastructure